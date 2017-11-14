Good Samaritan Ministries preparing to distribute 3,000 Thanksgiving meals

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Good Samaritan Ministries is collecting food to feed about 3,000 people this Thanksgiving. Good Samaritan provides food boxes for Thanksgiving and Christmas to families who might otherwise not have a holiday meal. They also deliver fully prepared meals to the elderly, people with disabilities, and people unable to leave their homes.

Good Samaritan will be distributing food boxes next week and said they could use volunteers on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Good Samaritan said it is also in need of donations to make these programs possible and so serve their growing waiting list. You can make a donation online http://www.goodsamjc.org/ or you can call 423-928-1958.

The ministry also has a Christmas assistance program that provides food, clothing, and toys to families in need. It targets teenagers and their siblings, children who have parents in jail, and those who are not eligible for other Christmas programs.

