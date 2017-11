ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The Elizabethton-Carter County Chamber of Commerce held their annual Christmas tree lighting on Tuesday.

Chamber members started festivities for the Annual Fraser Fir Tree Lighting around 5:30 p.m.,

The tree lighting ceremony took place at 6 p.m.

The honorary tree lighters were representatives from the Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library.

The Elizabethton High School Choral Group performed at Tuesday night’s tree lighting.

