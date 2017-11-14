East Tennessee church voted out of state Baptist Convention

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The First Baptist Church in Jefferson City was voted out of the Tennessee Baptist Convention on Tuesday morning because they have a female pastor.

In a statement from First Baptist Church Jefferson City said the convention determined that “a church whose office of pastor is held by a woman is not a cooperating church.”

Although some in the convention opposed removing the church, a majority voted to remove it. The convention said this is the only church in the state to have a woman leading a congregation.

Reverend Ellen Di Giosia was called to lead as the church’s senior pastor earlier this year.

While the outcome saddens us, it’s fair to say that we are not surprised,” wrote church leaders in the statement. “Our congregation’s long-held conviction that God calls all people into service regardless of gender has not always been received well, even by some brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Tennessee Baptist Convention takes place every year during which churches vote on all kinds of matters, from ministry to business.

“We have been heartened, however, by a tremendous outpouring of support we have received from Christians, both Baptist and non-Baptist, from Tennessee and around the country in recent weeks,” church leaders said.