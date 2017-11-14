Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017

(WTNH)– A consumer group called World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its list for the “10 Worst Toys of 2017″ ahead of the holiday season.

The Boston based group releases their report every year before the holiday shopping season so parents and shoppers can be aware of what are considered to be dangerous toys. The dangers for children range from choking hazards to potential for strangulation, blunt force trauma, and eye and body impact injuries.

Below are the toys featured on W.A.T.C.H.’s 2017 worst toys list:

  • Toy: Hallmark “Itty Bitty’s” Baby Stacking Toy
    Hazard: Potential for choking injuries
2017 11 14 watch hallmark itty bittys baby stacking Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017
Itty Bittys Baby Stacking
  • Toy: Pull Along Pony
    Hazard: Potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries
2017 11 14 watch pull along pony Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017
Tolo Pull Along Pony (Image: toysafety.org)

 

  •  Toy: Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword
    Hazard: Potential for blunt force injuries
2017 11 14 watch wonder woman battle action sword Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017
Wonder Woman Battle Action Sword (Image: toysafety.org)
  • Toy: Hand Fidgetz Spinners
    Hazard: Potential for choking injuries
2017 11 14 watch hand fidgetz spinners Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017
Hand Fidgetz Spinners
  • Toy: Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition
    Hazard: Potential for eye and body impact injuries
2017 11 14 watch spider drone Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017
Spider Man Spider Drone (Image: toysafety.org)
  • Toy: Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow
    Hazard: Potential for eye injuries
2017 11 14 watch nerf zombie strike crossbow Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017
Nerf Zombie Strike Crossbow (Image: toysafety.org)
  • Toy: Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit
    Hazard: Potential for strangulation and fall-related injuries
2017 11 14 watch slackers slackline kit Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017
Slackers Slackline Kit (Image: toysafety.org)
  • Toy: Oval Xylophone
    Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries
2017 11 14 watch oval xylophone Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017
Oval Xylophone (Image: toysafety.org)
  • Toy: Jetts Heels Wheels
    Hazard: Potential for blunt impact and fire-related burn injuries
2017 11 14 watch jetts heel wheels Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017
Jetts Heel Wheels (Image: toysafety.org)
  • Toy: Brianna Babydoll
    Hazard: Potential for choking injuries
2017 11 14 watch brianna babydoll Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017
Brianna Babydoll

For more details on each toy, click here.

