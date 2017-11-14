Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017

(WTNH)– A consumer group called World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its list for the “10 Worst Toys of 2017″ ahead of the holiday season.

The Boston based group releases their report every year before the holiday shopping season so parents and shoppers can be aware of what are considered to be dangerous toys. The dangers for children range from choking hazards to potential for strangulation, blunt force trauma, and eye and body impact injuries.

Below are the toys featured on W.A.T.C.H.’s 2017 worst toys list:

Toy: Hallmark “Itty Bitty’s” Baby Stacking Toy

Hazard: Potential for choking injuries

Toy: Pull Along Pony

Hazard: Potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries

Toy: Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword

Hazard: Potential for blunt force injuries

Toy: Hand Fidgetz Spinners

Hazard: Potential for choking injuries

Toy: Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition

Hazard: Potential for eye and body impact injuries

Toy: Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow

Hazard: Potential for eye injuries

Toy: Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit

Hazard: Potential for strangulation and fall-related injuries

Toy: Oval Xylophone

Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries

Toy: Jetts Heels Wheels

Hazard: Potential for blunt impact and fire-related burn injuries

Toy: Brianna Babydoll

Hazard: Potential for choking injuries

For more details on each toy, click here.