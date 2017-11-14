Bucs Forbes announces signing of JuCo transfer Bernard

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 14, 2017) – ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes announced Tuesday that the Buccaneers have received a national letter of intent from junior college transfer D’Andre Bernard (Toronto, Ontario, Canada).
Bernard, a 6-foot-8 forward who was considered a Top 10 recruit out of Canada following his prep career in 2015, spent a redshirt season at North Florida in 2015-16 before transferring to Georgia Highlands College for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
“D’Andre is a big time athlete and has tremendous skill for a player his size,” Forbes said. “He can stretch the defense at the 3-point line and he can finish at the basket. His length and athleticism are very disruptive on the defensive side of the ball. Most importantly, I really like his character and his desire to improve. He and his parents are a great addition to our basketball family at ETSU.”
In 2016-17 at Georgia Highlands, Bernard averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds a game on a team that went 32-2 on its way to a Region 17 championship and a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan. His best game of the year was a 21-point, 10-rebound effort in a win over East Georgia State back in March. As a prep standout at Bill Crothers Secondary School in Canada, Bernard averaged 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per game as a senior.
“”The biggest thing for me was being coached by a group of individuals who believe in me as a player and who also know how to win,” said Bernard, who plans to major in communications. “The coaching staff has done a great job building a winning environment here at ETSU and this was something I wanted to be a part of. I want to continue to keep the same winning traditions and be an impactful teammate.”
Georgia Highlands College head coach JJ Merritt said the Bucs will benefit from adding Bernard to the team’s roster.
“With Dre you’re getting a great person as well as a super athletic kid who is versatile,” Merritt said. “He can step out to the 3-point line and knock down shots, while finishing around the basket in highlight fashion. We are proud of Dre and look forward to watching his continued success on and off the court.”