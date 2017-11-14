WJHL to kickoff Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program; This Thurs. @ 5P

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – This Thursday, News Channel 11 is helping the Salvation Army kick off its Angel Tree event.

The Angel Tree campaign helps make sure every child in our region has a gift to open this Christmas.

The program relies on people who donate their time and money to buy gifts.

You can help hundreds of kids in our region have a memorable Christmas. Just stop by the Mall at Johnson City this Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to find an Angel to sponsor.

The Mall at Johnson City is located at 211 N. Roan Street in Johnson City.

News Channel 11 will also broadcast our newscast live at the mall. There will also be a special appearance by Santa. Mrs. Claus and a few elves. It will also feature the Tri-Cities Salvation Army Brass Band and the Science Hill High Schools band.

