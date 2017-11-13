With Haden hurting, Steelers turn to Kingsport native Coty Sensabaugh

“It could be less than it might be, or could be more than we think,” Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday. “The reality says he is not playing this week. We will leave him available to us in the short term until we get a better sense of what the prognosis is. Obviously, if there is a chance for him to participate with our team this year, we’ll leave that light on.”

Haden left in the first quarter of a 20-17 victory over the Colts. He briefly tried to run on the sideline before being taken to the locker room and spending the second half watching on crutches from the sideline while Pittsburgh (7-2) rallied for a fourth straight victory.

Coty Sensabaugh will get the first crack at replacing Haden. The Steelers signed Sensabaugh in the spring, but his chance to become the starting cornerback ended with the Browns released Haden near the end of training camp and he signed a three-year deal with Pittsburgh a day later.

Sensabaugh finished with three tackles against the Colts and broke up a pass down the sideline intended for T.Y. Hilton in the fourth quarter.

“Coty came out and did his thing,” safety Sean Davis said.