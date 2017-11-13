WATCH LIVE: University of Tennessee’s Brady Hoke holds news conference after firing of Butch Jones

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KNOXVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The University of Tennessee is on the hunt for a new head football coach.

Head Coach Butch Jones told staff on Sunday that he had been relieved of his duties.

Jones’ firing comes as the Tennessee Vols have yet to win a conference game this year.

And it follows a 50 to 17 loss to conference opponent Missouri over the weekend.

That takes the Vols 0-6 in the conference and 4 – 6 overall.

As UT searches for a new coach. Defensive Line Coach Brady Hoke will lead the Vols. Tennessee has only two games left in this season.

Hoke is holding a news conference today, during the lunch hour. You can watch here. If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch. 

