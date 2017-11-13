Wash. Co. Va. deputies charge teen after bomb threat made at Bristol, Va. McDonald’s

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a juvenile after responding to a restaurant on Lee Highway Sunday in regards to a bomb threat.

According to a WCSO news release, deputies were called to McDonald’s, 13245 Lee Highway, in Bristol, Va., around 10:15 p.m. in reference to the threat.

A phone number was obtained from the McDonald’s caller ID and detectives were able to find the address of the person suspected of making the call.

An investigation revealed a 17-year-old boy had placed the phone and he was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat to that business.

The teen was taken to the Highland’s Community Detention Center, where he was being held pending a court date in Washington County, Va. Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

“Bomb threats of any nature are very serious felony offenses which can be punishable by one to ten years in the Virginia state penitentiary,” Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman said.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.