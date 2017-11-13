TWRA: Gun hunting season, for deer, opens November 18

(WJHL) – It’s that time of the year, Tennessee’s 2017-2018 gun hunting season will be following their annual tradition of opening the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. Saturday, November 18th will be the official opening of the season will continue until January 7, 2018. Following the end of the season will be the second Young Sportsman Hunt going on from January 13-14.

Archery season began in late September harvesting 30,505 deer through the first weekend of muzzleloader season including the Young Sportsman Hunt in late October totaling 3,048 less than the same period in 2016. Muzzleloader season began November 4, the harvest was 4,823 deer as compared to 10,960 over the 2016 opening weekend. This year will also be the third annual statewide bag limit of two for antlered deer, including those taken during the archery, muzzleloader, and gun seasons. During this season the TWRA will allow sportsmen to also use muzzleloader or archery equipment.

While hunting any species in Tennessee, proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or possession of the Apprentice Hunting License (along with other required licenses) carry is required for anyone born on or after January 1, 1969.

For more information about Tennessee’s 2017-2018 deer hunting seasons, refer to the 2017-18 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide is available at all license agents, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional offices in Jackson, Nashville, Crossville, and Morristown or on the TWRA website at http://www.tnwildlife.org Written by Lauryn Lewis, WJHL Intern.