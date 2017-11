NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Taylor Swift will bring her “Reputation” world stadium tour to Nashville in August 2018.

Swift is scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 25

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec.13. If you’re a Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you’ll be able to purchase the tickets in advance. Registration is currently open and continues until Nov. 28.

The tour is to support Swift’s recently released album, “Reputation.”

https://twitter.com/NissanStadium/status/930074461860192261