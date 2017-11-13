Sullivan Co. Sheriffs’ Office taking application for citizen’s police academy

Applications are being accepted for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office citizen’s police academy, slated to kick off February 8, 2018.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, and must have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.

A brief background check will be performed on each applicant, and participants must not have any felony convictions.

Classes are interactive and give participants hands-on knowledge of how sheriff’s deputies are trained to handle real-life situations. Class members will examine traffic enforcement, understand use of force, and observe K9 demonstrations and much more.

The spring citizen’s academy will start Thursday, February 8th and continue for 5 weeks. Each class will be held on a Thursday evening, and run about 3 hours in length.

Applications can be downloaded online at http://www.scsotn.com and are also available at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, 140 Blountville Bypass. The deadline to apply is December 31st

and class size is limited to 25 people.