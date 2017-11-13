Sheriff asks community’s help to find missing Telford woman Lisa Cloyd

Published:
Lisa M. Cloyd (Source: Washington County, TN Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) –  Sheriff Ed Graybeal is asking the Tri-Cities community for help in finding a missing Telford woman.

Lisa M. Cloyd, age 54, has been missing since late July of this year.

Investigators said they have followed up on every lead known to them.

The Washington County, TN sheriff is asking people to contact authorities if they spot anything suspicious through wooded and other isolated areas.

Property owners are also being asked to check any property that has road access and even fence lines and quarries.

Anyone who finds anything unusual should call the WCSO at 423-778-1414 or your local law enforcement agency.

Missing Telford, TN woman Lisa M. Cloyd

 

