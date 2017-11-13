Second Harvest still needs help to feed more than 1500 families for ‘Project Thanksgiving’

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee’s 2nd Harvest Food Bank still needs people to sponsor families in need for Thanksgiving boxes to be given out this week.

Second Harvest has partnered with 88.3 WCQR to provide a Thanksgiving meals for families in need for the past 10 years. This year the food banks short of its goal to provide for 6,200 families this year.

As of Monday, November 13, there are still 1,578 families in need of sponsorship.

According to the Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap 2017 hunger study, that compares food insecurity and the cost of food shows 14% being the average food insecurity rate across all counties, which is over 43, 000 people who receive food assistance from food bank agencies and programs each month.

According to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, the most recent U.S. Census data shows that there are 1 in 5 North Tennesseans totaling out to 98, 292 people who live at or below the federal poverty level.

“Project Thanksgiving touches the lives of many families in Northeast Tennessee that may not otherwise have a holiday meal for Thanksgiving, Rhonda Chafin says. We are asking the community to consider sponsoring and help fill the gap to meet our commitment to community agencies to feed 6,200 families in need. The Thanksgiving boxes are for families of four or more in extreme need of food assistance who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal.”

The Thanksgiving boxes include a turkey, ingredients to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal, and a Bible provided by WCQR.

Donations are accepted on the food bank’s website http://www.netfoodbank.org or by contacting the food bank at (423) 279-0430.

Written by WJHL Intern Lauryn Lewis.