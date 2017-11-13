Second Harvest seeking Project Thanksgiving sponsors

Radio station WCQR and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee announced their partnership Monday morning for Project Thanksgiving.

(WJHL) – Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee needs your help to make sure the less fortunate in our region have food to eat on Thanksgiving.

The organization said its Project Thanksgiving still needs sponsors for more than 1,500 families.

A $25 donation will provide a family with a Thanksgiving box that will include ingredients to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The food bank’s goal is to provide 6,200 families with a Thanksgiving box. Currently, Second Harvest needs sponsors for 1,578 families.

You can donate on the food bank’s website netfoodbank.org or call 279-0430.

