Rand Paul returns to Washington following assault

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Sen. Rand Paul is returning to Washington following an attack in his yard that left him with six broken ribs.

Paul posted a message on his Twitter account on Monday saying he is returning to work in the Senate despite being in a good deal of pain.

Paul was attacked Nov. 3 while mowing his lawn. Police have charged Rene Boucher with misdemeanor assault. Boucher pleaded not guilty during a court hearing last week.

Boucher and Paul have been neighbors for 17 years. Boucher’s attorney said the attack was motivated by a trivial dispute but has not elaborated. Paul’s senior adviser said the senator had not had a conversation with Boucher in years.

Paul tweeted he will be ready to move forward with tax cuts in the coming days.

