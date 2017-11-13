: McConnell says Roy Moore should step aside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Latest on the debate over Roy Moore, Alabama’s Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, who faces allegations that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year old girl decades ago. (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama “should step aside” in light of allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

McConnell spoke to reporters Monday after visiting a plant in Kentucky. He says he believes the women who were quoted in a Washington Post story about Moore’s past relationships with them as young women.

Previously McConnell had said Moore should step aside if the allegations were proven true.

He says Republicans are looking at a write-in option in Alabama.

Meanwhile, Moore says it’s McConnell who should quit, not him.

Moore says on Twitter: “The person who should step aside is SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp.”

The election is Dec. 12 and Moore’s name remains on the Alabama ballot.

Moore’s “drain the swamp” hashtag is popular with President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The person who should step aside is @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 13, 2017