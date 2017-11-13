Man indicted in Russell Co. homicide investigation

Published:
Joshua Lamont Lee

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A man being held as a person of interest in a Russell County homicide investigation was indicted in the case Monday.

Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Patton confirmed Joshua Lamont Lee was indicted on first-degree homicide, aggravated malicious wounding, abduction and strangulation in the death of 29-year-old Santana Hale.

Russell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Nov. 4 to a Castlewood, Va., home where Hale’s body was found.

