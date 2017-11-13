TBI: Kingsport standoff suspect died from self-inflicted shot

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Preliminary autopsy results are in for the suspect behind a standoff in Kingsport last week.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, preliminary results indicate Hugh Kyle Hurd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting happened on Thursday in the 1900 block of Manor Court.

During the standoff with Kingsport police, Hurd reported exited the home and fired shots at officers — injuring two police officers.

When police returned fire, police said he retreated inside the home. A short time later, he was found inside the home dead from a gunshot wound.

The case remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

