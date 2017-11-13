Johnson City police arrest woman in reported knife attack

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is behind bars for allegedly attacking a friend at an East Lakeview Drive apartment home located in the 1400 block.

Police received a call about the domestic disturbance on Sunday.

When they arrived they reportedly found the male companion with his pants cut in several places and a cut on his left forearm.

The man told police he and 49-year-old Deborah Upshaw had an argument during which Upshaw took a kitchen knife and cut his clothes while he was wearing them ad cut his arm with the knife.

The man also told police Upshaw threw his laptop outside and broke the screen.

Upshaw was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

She ‘s being held on a $25,000 bond.