Greene Devil Cade Ballard is a finalist for 4-A Mr. Football in Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee, November 13, 2017 – The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the sixteenth consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 3. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at http://www.titansonline.com today at 12:00 p.m. CST / 1:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2017 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 33rd year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2017 luncheon.
2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Parker McKinney, Coalfield
Brandon Moore, Fayetteville
Kade Pearson, Huntingdon
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Jacob Saylors, Marion County
Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Kalyn Grandberry, Raleigh Egypt
Darius James, Fairview
Jimmyrious Parker, Pearl Cohn
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Cade Ballard, Greeneville
Stanton Martin, Anderson County
Dontae Smith, Spring Hill
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Tai Carter, Summit
Jordan Davis, Southwind
Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Savion Davis, Riverdale
Dylan Hopkins, Maryville
Jaylin Williams, Germantown
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian
Da’Joun Hewitt, Davidson Academy
Xavier Myers, Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Morgan Ernst, Webb School of Knoxville
Eric Gray, Lausanne
Cam Wynn, Notre Dame
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Tyler Badie, Briarcrest
Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy
Bill Norton, Christian Brothers
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County
Charles Campbell, USJ
Aaron Sears, Oakland