Greene Devil Cade Ballard is a finalist for 4-A Mr. Football in Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee, November 13, 2017 – The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the sixteenth consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 3. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at http://www.titansonline.com today at 12:00 p.m. CST / 1:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2017 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 33rd year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2017 luncheon.

2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Parker McKinney, Coalfield

Brandon Moore, Fayetteville

Kade Pearson, Huntingdon

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Jacob Saylors, Marion County

Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Kalyn Grandberry, Raleigh Egypt

Darius James, Fairview

Jimmyrious Parker, Pearl Cohn

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Cade Ballard, Greeneville

Stanton Martin, Anderson County

Dontae Smith, Spring Hill

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Tai Carter, Summit

Jordan Davis, Southwind

Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Savion Davis, Riverdale

Dylan Hopkins, Maryville

Jaylin Williams, Germantown

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian

Da’Joun Hewitt, Davidson Academy

Xavier Myers, Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Morgan Ernst, Webb School of Knoxville

Eric Gray, Lausanne

Cam Wynn, Notre Dame

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Tyler Badie, Briarcrest

Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy

Bill Norton, Christian Brothers

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County

Charles Campbell, USJ

Aaron Sears, Oakland