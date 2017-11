JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Golden Corral restaurants are hosting Military Appreciation Night.

The Golden Corral in Johnson City will begin serving veterans at 5 p.m. tonight.

Golden Correl said its restaurant have served more than 5.1 million free meals to veterans over the past 16 years.

Restaurants in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol, Va. will be participating in tonight’s appreciation night, where veterans will eat for free until 9 p.m. tonight.

