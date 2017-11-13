“Be a Santa to a Senior” this holiday season

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- The holidays can be a tough time for seniors unable to spend them with loved ones or friends.

Home Instead Senior Care invites the Northeast Tennessee community to come together to bring some holiday cheer to seniors through the “Be a Santa to a Senior program.”

Through the program, friendly volunteers go to the senior’s home and deliver a gift to remind them that their community cares about them.

The program is made possible with the help of local businesses, nonprofits, and volunteers that help with collecting and handing out the gifts.

So here’s how you can get involved- while you are shopping for the gifts on your list this year- you can visit participating locations with Be a Santa to a Senior trees on display from now until December 6th.

The trees have paper ornaments with seniors’ names and wish lists. Then you return what you buy to the store with the ornament attached.

You can find Be a Santa to a Senior trees at the following locations:

· Woodridge Hospital, 403 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City

· Franklin Woods Community Hospital, 300 Med Tech Parkway, Johnson City

· Johnson City Seniors’ Center, 510 Bert St, Johnson City

· Barnes and Noble, 3030 Franklin Terrace, Johnson City

· Home Instead Senior Care, 1114 Sunset Drive, Johnson City

· Over Mountain Recovery, 203 Gray Commons Circle, Gray

· Takoma Regional Hospital, 401 Takoma Avenue, Greeneville

· Greene County Drug, 906 Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville

· Burke’s Outlet, 1317 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville

· Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 E Main St., Jonesborough

· Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, 201 N Sycamore St, Elizabethton

· Lowe’s Home Improvement, 925 Patriot Drive, Elizabethton

· Northeast Community Credit Union, 980 Jason Witten Way, Elizabethton

·Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle, 360 Pinnacle Pkwy., Bristol, TN 37620

·HMG Urgent Care Center at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd. Bristol, TN 37620

·Seasons at Bristol 320 Bristol West Blvd., Building 1, Suite 2C Bristol, TN 37620

·Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St. Bristol, TN 37620

·Belk Department Store at Kingsport Town Center, 2101 Fort Henry Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664

·Cuts on the Corner, 1664 E. Stone Dr. #B, Kingsport, TN 37660

·HMG MeadowView Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 2033 Meadowview Ln., Suite, Kingsport, TN 37660

·HMG Primary Care at Colonial Heights, 4848 Ft. Henry Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663 ·HMG Urgent Care at Medical Plaza 105 W. Stone Dr. Kingsport, TN 37660

·Holston Medical Group Administration, 2323 N. John B. Dennis Kingsport, TN 37660

·Kingsport Senior Center, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660

·Walmart Supercenter Rogersville, 4331 Highway 66 S, Rogersville, TN 37857

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 423-483-8303.

