Four athletes taking their game to the next level at Dobyns-Bennett

(KINGSPORT) The ink was flowing this afternoon at Dobyns-Bennett beginning with baseball player Matt Taylor who will play for Walters State. The right handed pitcher totaled 61 wins in 2 years, going 10-2 with 69 k’s and 2.3 era.

Joining him at Walters State will be softball player McCoy Hensley who batted .353 and had a fielding percentage of .956 at shortstop and 2nd base.

From the Indians volleyball team Abigail Byington who finished her career with 93 blocks and 493 kills will play for UVA Wise.

Her teammate Chelsie Crussell who had 223 digs and 392 kills with play for the lady Wasp of Emory & Henry next season.