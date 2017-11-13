Dobyns-Bennett HS marching band places sixth in national competition

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett Marching Band has a lot to celebrate.

The Indians finished 6th in the nation at the Grand National Championships and members band are still in disbelief.

“It’s one of the most amazing experiences I’ve had in my life,” said junior Nick Costella.

The band performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It’s thought of as the National Championship for high school marching bands, bringing together the top 100 bands in the country.

“It was really a whirlwind of experiences. We started off waking up in the morning and getting up and going to a wonderful rehearsal where we had so many of our staff came in and just worked with each of us,” said junior Anne Tumlin.

After a day of performances, they waited to see if they made it to finals.

“They announced 11 bands and we really didn’t think we were going to be the next band announced and then he says the 12th band is the Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band,” Sullivan Perry said.

This is the second year in a row that the band made it to finals, but this is the first time they placed so high in the standings.

“12th place was named and 11th and it just kept going and the scores kept getting higher and we’re all kind of sitting there like uh, are they going to keep going, you know?,” Costella said. “8th place, 7th place, we’re like okay what’s going on? I was like did they forget about us,” he questioned.

But they didn’t forget about them.

The band finished in sixth place out of the entire country with a final score of 92.725 out of 100.

“The five schools that came ahead of us all without exception come from huge, suburban, metropolitan areas,” said Band Director Lafe Cook.

The band was welcomed home this weekend with an escort from the Kingsport Police Department.

