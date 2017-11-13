Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold free class on church security Nov. 27

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Members of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a class for the community on church security.

According to a news release from Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, on Nov. 27, the sheriff’s office will be teaching the class at Pleasant Beach Baptist Church, 108 Pleasant Beach Road in Elizabethton, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Lunceford said the class is free to anyone who may “have an interest in how to improve security in your church.”

The class is expected to last around 2 hours.

The sheriff said in the release that the sheriff’s office will also be available to schedule church specific consultations.

For more information, call the sheriff’s office at 542-1846.

