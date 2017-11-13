Boys and Girls Club insures kids will have a warm winter

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – On Monday afternoon the Johnson City/Washington County Boys and Girls Club made sure that a group of kids would have a warm meal as well as a warm winter this year during what’s called “Operation Warm”.

The Boys and Girls Club along with the Johnson City Firefighters Association gave out 120 coats to children who come to the club.

The kids got to pick which color of coat that they wanted and firefighters were on hand to make sure the children got a very important item during those winter months.

The American Legion was also on hand to feed the kids a traditional Thanksgiving dinner complete with turkey mac and cheese and rolls.

President of the club Robin Crumley said they provide a vital service to the children and that this is just one of the many things they do throughout the year to help the children with the help of the local community.

“Just having something to stay warm when this cold winter comes. They will be able to know that a fireman loves them and that the club is taking care of them so they can stay safe and warm,” Crumley said.

This is the fourth year they have provided the children who attend the club coats.

