4 killed in plane crash in Bowling Green, KY

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Four people were killed in a plane crash near Glasgow, Kentucky Sunday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened somewhere off of Bewleytown Road and Capitol Hill Church Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Piper PA32 crashed near Glasgow, Ky. just before 2:30 p.m.

FAA officials said the plane’s destination was the Lake Cumberland International Airport in Somerset, Kentucky.

The victims have been identified as Dr. Kyle Stewart, Doug Whitaker, Scott Foster and his fifteen-year-old son, Noah Foster. Friends told WBKO the four were returning from a hunting trip in Tennessee.

Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Jeremy Hodges described the wreckage as “mangled”. He also said there is a field of debris up to 200 feet wide.

Hodges described the state of the plane, saying it looks to have hit some treetops before being halted by one of the trees.

A KSP Trooper said that the Barren County Sheriff’s office has secured the scene and will stay there until the NTSB comes Monday to do their investigation.

In a separate crash in Warren County, Tennessee Tuesday, two men died when their Piper PA 32 also crashed.