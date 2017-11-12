Twitter reacts to Butch Jones’ firing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As news of Butch Jones’ firing began to circulate on Twitter, there were numerous reactions. Here are some highlights:
My 1st reaction is not happiness. My thoughts immediately go to the former staff members, assts, & former players of Butch Jones. They had their world turned upside down & careers negatively impacted by probably one of the worst Human beings I’ve encountered I️n a long time.
— Jayson Swain (@SwainEvent) November 12, 2017
I really like Butch Jones as a person and I think he’s a good coach. But, it’s genuinely best for both Butch Jones and UT to part ways. It was just too poisonous to continue. Now, both can look for a fresh start.
— Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) November 12, 2017
On way to Bengals-Titans, but happy to see Butch Jones officially fired. Time for the Grudenator, baby!
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 12, 2017
Somewhere Butch Jones watches these Miami games and wonders why the chain became a thing but the trash can did not.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 12, 2017
Tennessee has 99 problems but Butch ain't one.
— Gnash (@Gnash00) November 12, 2017
On behalf of @UTKnoxville,I would like to thank Butch Jones for his service and dedication to our @Vol_Football program. We wish Butch and his family all the best in the future…
— Beverly Davenport (@ChancellorDav) November 12, 2017
Butch Jones has been fired. It's officially coaching search time in Tennessee.
— Mark Nagi – What About Recruiting, Lane? (@MarkNagi) November 12, 2017
— UT President (@UTPresidentJoe) November 12, 2017
Share this:
Advertisement