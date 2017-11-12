Tractor-trailer carrying produce catches fire on I-81 Sunday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Sunday night officials with the Tennessee Highway patrol worked to clear the scene after a tractor-trailer caught fire earlier in the day.

THP Sergeant Nathan Hall said crews were on Interstate 81 northbound near MM 69 around 8:30 Sunday evening.

Sergeant Hall said the tractor-trailer was carrying tens of thousand of pounds of produce when it caught fire.

Just before 9p.m. Sunday THP posted on Twitter that all lanes had been reopened and that troopers had cleared the scene.

As of Sunday evening, no injuries had been reported in that fire.