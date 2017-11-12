Recruiting impacted following Jones’ firing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After Butch Jones was fired Sunday as the head coach of the Vols, several Tennessee commits took to Twitter to announce they were reopening their recruitment.

The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that Jones called three-star recruit Tanner Ingle following his firing and told him to find another place to go quickly.

“I spoke with Coach Jones about 30 minutes ago,” the Orlando, Fla. defensive back said about 12:30 Sunday afternoon. “He said he didn’t really expect that to happen, but it did so he told me to find a place to go, quickly … and that if he gets anything he will contact me.”

Here are the players who decommitted or are reopening their recruiting:

Alontae Taylor, 4* Wide Receiver, Manchester, Tenn.

Like to thank Coach Jones and staff for recruiting me and making me feel like family … Top 5 (No Order)

1. Louisville

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. Wake Forest

5. Georgia Tech @coachryanski @npasports1 — Alontae Taylor (@TaeTaylor6) November 12, 2017

Shocky Jacques-Louis, 3* Wide Receiver, Fort Myers, Fla.

I am officially decommitting from the University of Tennessee…….. — Shocky Jacques-louis (@ShockyMVP) November 12, 2017

Tanner Ingle, 3* Defensive Back, Orlando, Fla.

I’d like to announce that I’m opening my recruitment back up! — Tanner Ingle (@TannerIngle) November 12, 2017