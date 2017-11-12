Lane closures on East Stone Drive in Kingsport this week

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport city officials said there will be lane closures along sections of Stone Drive this week.

The closures are set for East Stone Drive between Eastman Road and Indian Trail Drive starting Monday, between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. That’s in front of the East Stone Commons shopping center.

Additional lane shifts and closures may also happen during the afternoon hours throughout the week.

The closures are expected to last until Friday Nov. 17.

We’re told its so crews can make improvements to the median. The zones will be marked with signage, drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution in the area.

