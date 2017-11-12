Hundreds of runners participate in Speedway in Lights 5K at BMS

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) Hundreds of runners laced up their sneakers for a cause at the Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday night for the Speedway in Lights 5K.

Claudia Byrd, director of the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, said it’s an event that’s grown over the years.

“It’s become a tradition for lots of families, so we appreciate the support of the community,” Byrd said.

Karen Cromer said her family has participated in the 5K for three years now.

“I said ‘hey let’s do this’ so I did and then the boys decided they wanted to do it too,” Cromer said.

Cromer said it’s an event her grand sons look forward to every year.

“Well it’s a way to get out, get some exercise, doing stuff with the kids and it’s a good charity,” Cromer said.

Speedway Children’s Charities assists children across the Tri-Cities region.

“100% of the money we raise stays right here and goes to non-profit children’s organizations here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” Byrd explained.

The money raised at the 5K will be presented on Thursday wh