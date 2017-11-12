Dobyns Bennett High School band returns home after sixth place finish in national competition

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Dobyns Bennett High School band returned home Sunday morning after competing in a national band competition in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Assistant Superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, Andy True tells us the band competed in The Bands of American Grand National competition. The competition brings together the top 100 marching bands in the country.

We’re told after multiple rounds of competition, they placed sixth in the final round.

This is the second time Dobyns Bennett has made the final round of the competition. True tells us they qualified last year and finished 13th place.

True also told us the band placed 2nd in their AAA class size for top band in the competition, following the semi-final round.

