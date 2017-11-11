Woman accused of embezzling $20K from North Carolina church

By Published:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina woman has been charged with taking thousands of dollars from a church.

Winston-Salem police tell media outlets 48-year-old Barrett Isley Kenan was arrested Friday and charged with 50 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Arrest warrants say Kenan took around $20,000 from Hope Presbyterian Church since 2013. Authorities she used the church’s debit card to pay bills and buy items at Total Wine.

Authorities started investigating in June.

Kenan was jailed on a $15,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

