University High’s Dailey signs with ETSU softball

JOHNSON CITY, TN- University High’s Kensington Dailey put the pen to paper Saturday afternoon, signing with the ETSU softball team.

In two season at University High, Dailey picked up 74 RBI’s and scored 106 runs. Dailey was named an All-State and All-Academic player. An exciting day for Dailey, who gets to continue her D-1 softball dreams close to home.

“Since 8th grade, I’ve been going to their camps and things,” said Dailey. “I fell in love with the staff and it’s always so nice to live close by. I couldn’t’ imagine playing softball at any other campus. You want to play for a great coach and I feel like coach (Brad) Irwin really is great. I’m very thankful for the opportunity.”