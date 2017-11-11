Town of Unicoi History Group hosts ninth-annual veteran’s lunch

UNICOI, TN (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi History group hosted a veteran’s lunch at the town’s tourist information center, Saturday.

It’s their ninth year hosting the free event for local veterans.

“My husband is a veteran, a Vietnam veteran, and I remember that when he came back from Vietnam, there was a whole different attitude towards Veterans, years ago, so we’re happy to express our appreciation,” Chairman of the Unicoi History Group, Pat Lynch said.

Veteran’s families were also invited to enjoy the free food and music.

