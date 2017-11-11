Police: man shoots ATM, but fails to get any cash

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Police in Virginia say a bank customer walked up to an ATM and shot it, but did not get any cash.

Media outlets reported that the incident happened on Nov. 5 outside a BB&T bank in Alexandria. Police said surveillance video shows the machine being hit by a bright burst of shotgun fire at about 4:45 that morning.

Police said the suspect failed to get any money out of the machine.

Police said a bank customer later noticed pieces of the ATM were missing and scattered on the ground.

Police said the suspect was wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, gray pants, a black hat and dark sunglasses.

A cash reward of $100 to $1,000 is being offered for any information that may lead to an arrest.

