No. 17 Hokies fall to Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA-Georgia Tech’s TaQuon Marshall threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Jeune with 6:30 remaining to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 28-22 victory over No. 17 Virginia Tech in an ACC game played at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

With the loss, the Hokies fell to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the ACC. Georgia Tech moved to 5-4, 4-3 and beat the Hokies for the third time in the past four meetings.

Virginia Tech had taken a 22-21 lead when Greg Stroman intercepted Marshall’s past and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown with 7:27 remaining. The Hokies went for two points, but failed to convert, leaving them with a one-point lead.

The Yellow Jackets then grabbed the 28-22 lead on the Marshall touchdown pass, and the Hokies had one last possession. Virginia Tech drove to the Georgia Tech 32, but pass attempts on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 fell incomplete, and Georgia Tech ran out the clock.

Virginia Tech trailed for much of the game, but twice climbed back into it – once on a 14-yard touchdown run by Sean Savoy in the second quarter and an 8-yard touchdown run by Jalen Holston in the third quarter.

The Hokies finished with a season-low 258 yards. Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson completed 14 of 26 for 153 yards, and Eric Kumah caught six passes for 82 yards. Holston and Savoy led the Hokies in rushing with 32 yards each.

KirVonte Benson paced Georgia Tech with 86 yards rushing. The Yellow Jackets finished with 261 yards on the ground.

