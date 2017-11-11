Lady Vols announce addition of four-person recruiting class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has announced the signings of guards Zarielle “Zay” Green and Jazmine Massengill, wing Rae Burrell and forward Amira “Mimi” Collins.

Green, who is 6 feet, is rated as the nation’s No. 9 overall prospect in her class by Blue Star, 13th by espnW HoopGurlz and 23rd by ProspectsNation.com. Green is from Duncanville (Texas) High, the same school that produced former Lady Vols and Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings.

Massengill, a 6-footer from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was ranked 11th by ProspectsNation.com, 22nd by Blue Star and 26th by espnW HoopGurlz.

Collins is 6-3 and from Waldorf, Maryland. She’s ranked ninth by ProspectsNation.com, 50th by Blue Star and 69th by espnW HoopGurlz.

Burrell, who is 6-1, comes from Henderson, Nevada. She’s the first Nevada high school player ever to sign with Tennessee.