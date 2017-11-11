Lady Pioneers Sydney Fox and Regan Miller sign with Walters State

By Published:
Walters State baseball two wins from national championship (Image 1)

WASHINGTON CO. — A couple of David Crockett high school softball teammates put their name on the dotted line in front of friends and family today.
Sydney Fox as well as fellow senior Regan Miller inked to play softball at Walters State next year.
One less thing these two softball standouts will have on their mind when their senior season begins next spring.

