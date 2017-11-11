Johnson City-Washington Co. Veteran’s Memorial holds seventh-annual ceremony

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City/Washington County Veteran’s Memorial held its seventh annual ceremony Saturday in honor of Veteran’s Day.

East Tennessee State University’s ROTC, Disabled American Veterans Chapter Nine in Washington County and the American Legion Kings Mountain Post 24 were among the groups represented.

Tennessee’s First District Congressman and Army veteran, Phil Roe, spoke at the event.

Roe said its a privilege to honor veterans in our community at this memorial.

“When you’re in East Tennessee, I can promise you, you’re in an area where they support Veterans, it’s amazing to me. So many of us, over 10% of the population of my district are Veterans,” Congressman Roe said.

The memorial is dedicated to honoring veterans from Washington County who’ve served since World War I.

“I’m on the foundation of the committee and have been since the inception of this memorial so I’m proud to have my name associated with it,” Army Veteran, Bill Hampton said.

The event also included music by “Closer Walk,” with taps performed by Mr. Jim Culp.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.