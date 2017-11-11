Hundreds line the streets in downtown Bristol for Veterans Parade

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Hundreds lined the sidewalk this Veterans Day to honor those who have served and continue to serve our country.

High schools bands, ROTC groups and veterans associations marched down the middle of State St. in Bristol, T.N. Saturday morning.

It’s a tradition for mothers like Lisa Grubb, who said her son is a Marine and is currently serving overseas.

“It blesses me to see this many people come out for Veterans Day,” Grubb said. “I wish more would come out, the streets should be lined because if it weren’t for them we wouldn’t have our safe place to live.”

Grubb said her son is currently on his second deployment and will return home this April.

The parade ended on Cumberland St. with a traditional memorial service.

