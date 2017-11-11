Hundreds gather to celebrate 100th birthday of Kingsport native

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Hundreds of people gathered at a church in Kingsport on Saturday to celebrate Lou Hawk’s 100th birthday.

We first spoke to Lou in March, she told us how excited she was to be sharing her 100th birthday with her hometown of Kingsport.

Friends and family shared stories and memories of the Kingsport native at her party at the Colonial Heights Baptist Church on Saturday. There was cake and old photos of Lou’s family, which she says makes up over 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lou said the secret to staying young is keeping a positive attitude.

“Trying to look at life good, make the most of whatever it is, good or bad,” Lou said.

Kingsport Mayor John Clark was one of many who made an appearance to wish Lou a very happy 100th birthday.

