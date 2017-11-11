Guilford tops Emory & Henry

GREENSBORO, NC-The Guilford College Football Team (5-5, 3-3 ODAC) scored 28 fourth-quarter points on its way to a 42-38 win over visiting Emory & Henry College (3-7, 1-5 ODAC) Saturday in the season finale for both squads.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Guilford 42, Emory & Henry 38

LOCATION – Herb Appenzeller Field at the Armfield Family Athletic Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (3-7, 1-5 ODAC); Guilford (5-5, 3-3 ODAC)

How It Happened

– Emory & Henry jumped out to a 7-0 lead just a minute into the game when sophomore wide receiver Derrick Yates (Abingdon, Va.) hauled in a 47-yard pass from freshman quarterback Hunter Taylor(Summerville, S.C.).

– The Wasps made it 21-0 at the half as Taylor ran one in from 11 yards out and found Yates with 31-yard touchdown pass.

– Coming out of the break, Guilford closed the gap to 21-14 thanks to a 19-yard reception from Karsten Miller by Khylil Miller and a 13-yard run by De’Eric Bell.

– On the first play of the fourth quarter, E&H extended its lead to 28-14 on a 38-yard run by senior running back Isaiah Rodgers (Canton, Ga.).

– The Quakers responded on the ensuing kickoff as Bell returned the ball 78 yards for the score.

– The two teams kept going back and forth for scores with a total of 45 points put up in the final 15 minutes alone.

– Sophomore placekicker Matt Seals (Rogersville, Tenn.) connected on a 30-yard attempt and Taylor hit junior wide receiver Jesse Santiago (Yorktown, Va.) with a 50-yard touchdown pass to make the score 38-28 with 8:41 to play.

– Guilford would not go quietly as Bell put the Quakers on his back and added a 59-yard touchdown run and a one-yard plunge with 2:11 left that was the difference maker in the score, 42-38.

Courtesy: Emory & Henry Athletics