Forbes receives contract extension through 2021-22

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 10, 2017) – Just moments before its men’s basketball team opens the 2017-18 season, the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Friday that it has extended the contract of head coach Steve Forbes through the 2021-22 season.
Forbes, whose Buccaneers made their 10th trip all time to the NCAA Tournament a year ago after winning both a Southern Conference regular season and tournament championships, has guided ETSU to a league high 51 wins over the last two seasons.
“ETSU Athletics is very proud to have Steve Forbes as the leader of our men’s basketball program,” said ETSU Athletics Director Scott Carter. “I’ve known Coach Forbes for over a decade and can’t think of a better person to carry Buccaneer basketball’s culture into the future.”
Forbes said he was appreciative of the support he and his program have received from ETSU’s leadership.
“This extension further increases the investment Dr. Noland and the leadership at ETSU have made in our program since the day I arrived on campus,” Forbes said. “In addition, the extra years on my contract only strengthens my commitment to our university, our fans, and our community. I’m so excited that Scott Carter is the AD at ETSU. He is a tremendous communicator and his vision for the future of ETSU athletics is something I want to be a part of now, and in the future.”