Ex-Knox County teacher pleads guilty after 2,000+ child porn images found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Knox County school teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he admitted to sexually exploiting a minor.

Brian Corrie Patton, 65, was arrested after police received a tip in January from a Knoxville-area computer store that discovered images of child pornography on his computer.

The Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force matched the computer to Patton, found him and questioned him.

During the interview, Patton admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography. He took police to his home, where he turned over several other devices he said had more child pornography images on them.

Police say after Patton gave them the devices, they found more than 2,000 images showing child sex abuse and child pornography.

Patton pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Once he is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender in the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

A Knox County Schools spokesperson says Patton was once a music teacher at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School. He was placed on administrative leave on January 27, pending an investigation, and he retired on February 2.

A former Pleasant Ridge Elementary parent says she wishes when her son was there, and a student in Patton’s music class, that she would have been notified of what was happening and why he wasn’t at school.

“You don’t have to even tell what the man is being charged with. You have to let parents know, he’s not coming back. As far as my kid’s concerned, he’s coming back. But no… we show up to a Christmas program and there’s a new music teacher,” said Holly Braid.

Braid says she isn’t angry with Knox County Schools regarding Patton’s behavior, but rather, the way the school board did not inform parents as to what is going.

“Nothing happened to my child, I do in that they got rid of him as soon as they suspected something, but I don’t that they didn’t alert us. That’s a problem.” said Braid.

The Knoxville Police Department says there were no Knox County schoolchildren in any of the photos.

Copyright WATE 2017. All rights reserved.