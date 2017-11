AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The #2 Georgia Bulldogs were unable to best the #10 Auburn Tigers on their home turf on Saturday afternoon.

Though Auburn has been on a hot streak recently, many felt they could hit a wall against the undefeated Bulldogs, who hold the number one spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The team took the lead halfway through the first quarter and never let off the gas on their way to a commanding 40-17 victory.

FINAL: Auburn wins, 40-17.