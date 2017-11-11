After massacre, Las Vegas police beef up marathon security

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2011 file photo, runners stream southward on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Rock 'n Roll Las Vegas Marathon in Las Vegas. More than 40,000 people will run on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, under the watchful eyes of snipers and surrounded by other law-enforcement safety measures during the Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, the first large-scale outdoor event the city's hosting since a gunman killed 58 people gathered at a country music festival last month. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Las Vegas is posting snipers and surrounding tens of thousands of runners with other safety measures at a weekend marathon.

The race Sunday will be the first large-scale outdoor event since a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival last month.

Capt. Andrew Walsh says about 350 officers will be working and a helicopter unit will be circling. Large city vehicles will be positioned at key intersections to try to prevent anyone from driving onto the course.

Organizers also moved events away from the scene of the massacre. A concert typically held at the outdoor venue where the shooting took place was shifted miles north.

The start of the marathon is usually outside Mandalay Bay, where Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire from a 32nd-floor suite. It was moved a mile north.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s