2 Texas church shooting victims buried

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) – White hearses slowly drove into a small cemetery carrying a married couple who were among the more than two dozen people killed during last weekend’s mass shooting inside a Texas church.

Dozens of vehicles followed in a procession Saturday evening after the funeral for Therese and Richard Rodriguez.

The procession didn’t go by First Baptist Church, the site of the Sunday shooting. Instead, mourners drove around the tiny community of Sutherland Springs before arriving at the cemetery on the edge of town.

Other vehicles were parked around the cemetery along a rural road. First responders and sheriff’s SUVs were parked at the three entrances to shield mourners and help direct traffic.

Relatives say Therese and Richard Rodriguez had been married for about a decade and had recently retired.

