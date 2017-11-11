2 Texas church shooting victims buried

By Published:
Two hearses arrive with the caskets of Richard and Therese Rodriguez at the Sutherland Springs Cemetery, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The two were killed when a man opened fire inside the Sutherland Springs First Baptist church on Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) – White hearses slowly drove into a small cemetery carrying a married couple who were among the more than two dozen people killed during last weekend’s mass shooting inside a Texas church.

Dozens of vehicles followed in a procession Saturday evening after the funeral for Therese and Richard Rodriguez.

The procession didn’t go by First Baptist Church, the site of the Sunday shooting. Instead, mourners drove around the tiny community of Sutherland Springs before arriving at the cemetery on the edge of town.

Other vehicles were parked around the cemetery along a rural road. First responders and sheriff’s SUVs were parked at the three entrances to shield mourners and help direct traffic.

Relatives say Therese and Richard Rodriguez had been married for about a decade and had recently retired.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s